Fake vigilance official arrested by Task Force team

A 30-year-old man, who had tricked several persons into parting with nearly ₹4 crore, promising to provide them government jobs, was arrested at Karimnagar by police on Tuesday.
The accused Domala Ramesh used to claim himself to be specially appointed ‘District Civil Court Vigilance Officer’ and roam around in a car with ‘judicial department’ sticker pasted on it. “He created several fake documents and papers about his appointment as vigilance officer. He would convince people that there were only two such posts and he is in-charge for entire south India,” Karimnagar Police Commissioner V.B. Kamalasan Reddy said. Through his brother-in-law Nagaraju, he approached workers of Singareni Collieries in Godavarikhani.
Making false promises of providing jobs of lower cadre in courts and other departments, he collected money ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹10 lakh. Ramesh hails from Manikyapur of Warangal Urban district.
On a tip-off, Karimnagar Task Force team lead by Inspectors R. Prakash and Shashidhar Reddy picked him up. Initially, he feigned innocence and told the interrogators that he was trying to help people in resolving their grievances legally.
Searches at his offices and seizure of scores of fake documents revealed his fraud, the police said.
