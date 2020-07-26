Hyderabad

Fake baba held for duping COVID victims

He recently collected ₹40,000 from a man stating that he had special powers to cure the deadly virus

A 50-year-old fake baba, who promised to cure COVID-19 patients and prevent the deadly virus from infecting them, was arrested by Miyapur police here on Saturday.

Stating that he had special powers to cure the deadly virus, Mohammed Ismail recently collected ₹40,000 from a man.

According to the police, “Depending on the financial status of devotees, he would demand anywhere between ₹5,000 and ₹50,000.” There are allegations that since March, Ismail’s disciples started a propaganda that their master can treat COVID-19 patients. “So far, only one person approached us, and we are yet to get more complaints against the accused,” police said.

