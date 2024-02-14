Experts urge Congress government to uphold manifesto promise on Osmania Hospital preservation

February 14, 2024 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Experts from Osmania General Hospital Conservation Group have urged the Congress government in Telangana to uphold its pre-election commitment in the manifesto concerning the preservation of the historic Osmania General Hospital (OGH) building. Addressing the media at the Somajiguda Press Club on Wednesday, the group called for the withdrawal of a purportedly misleading affidavit submitted by the previous government and requested the submission of a fresh, accurate affidavit.

According to the experts, the heritage structure of OGH has been intentionally neglected, and the prior government had contemplated its demolition for ulterior motives. Alleging the submission of a misguided affidavit in Telangana High Court, the experts criticised the lack of scientific evidence supporting the statement advocating demolition. Social activist Sara Mathews asserted that each court appearance introduces new requirements without substantiating studies, creating a questionable rationale for demolition.

The experts quoted the Congress manifesto released before the State Assembly elections-2023 where it is mentioned in page 22 of the ‘Abhaya Hastham’ manifesto that “Osmania hospital structure will be preserved as a heritage monument, while ensuring modern healthcare infrastructure is developed within the hospital campus.”

Conservation activist Arif Haneef highlighted that Hyderabad boasts several heritage structures, including Charminar, Chowmahalla Palace, and Falaknuma Palace, all older than Osmania General Hospital. He questioned the need for demolition when these structures can be conserved and maintained. Haneef proposed utilising the extensive OGH premises, occupying 26 acres, to construct a new building while safeguarding the heritage structure on a mere 1.5 acres. Stressing the hospital’s significance in medical advancements, he argued against its demolition, emphasising its historical contributions.

Dr Iqbal Jaweed, another advocate for preservation said, “Osmania General Hospital is a teaching institution, training 250 undergraduates, 250 postgraduates, and 80 super-specialty students. With approximately 3000 outpatient visits daily from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, the hospital records 7000 admissions monthly and conducts around 19,000 surgeries annually, all provided free of cost for the underprivileged. Demolishing the building would be unjust.”

He underscored the hospital’s crucial role in serving the healthcare needs of the poor and highlighted its significant medical contributions, urging authorities to reconsider any plans for demolition.