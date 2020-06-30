Expedite recruitment of medical personnel: Eatala

The State Government has directed the Health and other departments to expedite the process for recruitment of medical personnel in the State.

Recruitment of personnel for Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Gandhi Hospital was already in the advanced stages and the people selected for TIMS are expected to join duty from Wednesday. Health Minister Eatala Rajender who reviewed the preparedness with senior officials on Tuesday wanted them to ensure that there was no shortage of personnel, medicines or equipment in the State-run hospitals.

The department should be geared up to tackle the likelihood of seasonal illnesses following the onset of monsoon and steps should be taken to possess medicines in all healthcare centres across the State. There should not be any scope for complaints in this direction.

Referring to the COVID-19 tests, he said there was heavy rush of people intending to get tested and the government had set up 11 hospitals including Fever Hospital, Chest Hospital, Kingkothi Hospital, Nature Cure Hospital and Nizamia Tibbi Hospital for collecting samples and testing them. People with symptoms should approach these hospitals duly following the guidelines like wearing masks and following physical distancing.

Those with mild symptoms should opt for home quarantine and the medical personnel should enquire about their condition through the call centre on a daily basis. Doctors should be sent to people whenever needed.

Doctors and nurses should visit patients admitted to hospitals at least thrice a day to enquire about their health condition and the Director of Medical Education should take necessary steps in this direction. Mr. Rajender directed the officials concerned to ensure that medical colleges in districts were prepared to admit COVID patients as it would reduce pressure on the designated hospitals in the capital city.

Since more cases were being registered in the GHMC limits, steps should be taken to increase surveillance and the frequency of the door-to-door fever survey should be enhanced.