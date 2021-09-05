Hyderabad

Excise constable found dead

An excise constable was found dead at his office in Shamshabad on Sunday.

The victim, Ashanna, a native of Vikarabad, ended his life by hanging from a ceiling fan.

Financial issues are suspected to be the reason for his extreme step.

The incident came to light around 10 a.m. when his reliever Ganesh reached the office and found him in a shocking state.

RGI Airport police registered a case and a probe is on.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 in case of any emotional break down at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni.)


