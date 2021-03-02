Entries open for Women Engineers Programme

EdTech platform and NSE group company TalentSprint has announced the launch of the third cohort of its Women Engineers Programme (WE) with support from Google.

The cohort is being scaled up to accommodate 500 participants in view of the encouraging industry acceptance for previous cohort participants. It is aimed at first year women engineering students and will commence from May.

Admission to the third cohort will be through a rigorous multi-stage selection process and students invited to join this cohort may receive partial or full financial aid, based on their merit and financial backgrounds, a release said. Applications opened on March 1 and will close on March 21.

The programme seeks to address gender imbalance in tech industry by selecting, training and nurturing gifted women engineering students from across the country, with diverse academic pedigrees and socio-economic backgrounds to fulfil their potential in the field of software engineering.

The first two cohorts received 27,000 applications, of which 220 participants were invited to join the programme. More than 50 leading companies such as Google, Amazon, Flipkart, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Accenture, Adobe, Capgemini and Oracle have extended prestigious internships or job offers to these participants, at compensation levels 150% higher than the market median for entry-level engineers, the release said.