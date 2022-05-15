‘Engineers an asset to Telangana development’

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said the contribution of engineers to development was enormous and the success of engineering marvels like Kaleshwaram Project and Mission Bhagiratha of the Telangana government was a reflection of their calibre.

Mr. Reddy, who was speaking at the graduation ceremony of Stanley College of Engineering and Technology for Women, said that around 2 lakh km pipelines were laid to reach every nook and corner of the State. He said engineers have a great future in Telangana with Hyderabad developed as the hub of information technology in the country and top software companies opening their doors for employment.

College secretary Krishna Rao said the women’s college placed 900 students this year, increasing the number from 600 last year.

The other dignitaries who graced the function included Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman R. Limbadri, Osmania University Vice-Chancellor D. Ravinder and registrar Laxmi Narayana, Bishop Daniel M.A and assistant secretary William R. Kumar.