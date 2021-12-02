Engineering students mentor schoolchildren at science fair

A science fair organised exclusively for government schoolchildren brought out their innate talents and showed that their abilities are no less than their peers in private schools.

The fair organised at Government High School, Kukatpally, is one of the three fairs being organised this week and will culminate into a mega final at the Institute of Aeronautical Engineering (IARE), Dundigal, on December 6.

Inaugurating the science fair at Kukatpally Government High School, TRS leader and secretary of the Marri Lakshman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) Marri Rajashekhar Reddy said that the MLRIT group was sponsoring the entire festival to give an opportunity to government school students to showcase their talents.

He said it was important for these children to get back into the academic groove after the closure of schools for almost two years due to the pandemic.

The MLRIT and IARE students pursuing engineering are acting as mentors for these schoolchildren and instil confidence among them to compete. He said prizes worth a few lakhs will be given to winners in various categories. About 1,080 teams from 120 government schools in Medchal-Malkajgiri district are participating.

District Educational Officer NSS Prasad said that engineering students mentoring school students was a new concept and served both the groups well. IARE vice principal Shobha Rani, founder of Bioinfotech Pavan Kella and school principal C. Narender Reddy were present.