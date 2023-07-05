Eight new medical colleges to be established in the State

July 05, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated July 06, 2023 11:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana government on Thursday released a GO announcing the establishment of eight new government medical colleges in the State.

This move aims to bolster the healthcare infrastructure and ensure that every district in Telangana has a government medical college. Currently, Hyderabad is home to two medical institutions, namely Gandhi Medical College and Osmania Medical College.

The new medical colleges will be established in Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Mulugu, Warangal, Medak, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, and Medchal Malkajgiri districts. Each college will be complemented by a government general hospital, ensuring comprehensive medical facilities for people. Moreover, with an intake capacity of 100 MBBS seats per college, these new establishments will add a total of 800 seats to the existing 3,790 MBBS seats.

Before the formation of Telangana in 2014, there were only five medical colleges in the State. The State is also at the forefront with 22 MBBS seats per lakh population, the highest in India. This number will also see a jump after these new medical colleges are established.

The construction of the new college buildings have been entrusted to the Roads and Buildings Department and the works of government general hospital buildings and procurement of equipment and furniture is entrusted to the Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC). The Director of Medical Education has been instructed to take action accordingly.