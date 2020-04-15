Eight districts declared hotspots

As many as eight districts in the State have been declared hotspot districts with large incidence of COVID-19 cases.

These districts formed part of the list released by the Centre classifying different districts across the country on the basis of large incidence--hotspot districts with clusters and non-hotspot districts which reported COVID-19 positive cases.

The announcement comes in the light of marked rise in the number of COVID positive cases in the State since the past few days. Hyderabad district which reported more than 300 COVID positive cases, Nizamabad which reported significant increase in the cases over the past few days, Warangal Urban, Rangareddy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Karimnagar and Nirmal have been declared hotspot districts.

Nalgonda has been categorised as district with hotspot clusters while Suryapet, Adilabad, Mahbubnagar, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Jagtial, Jangaon, Bhupalpally, Asifabad, Mulug, Peddapalli, Nagarkurnool, Mahbubabad, Rajanna-Sircilla and Siddipet districts have been placed under the non-hotspot districts which reported COVID-19 positive cases.

The Union government said that the exercise of identification of hotspots has to be done on a weekly basis (every Monday) or earlier and strict containment measures needed to be implemented in these hotspots. The Centre has also asked States to identify the hotspots based on doubling rate of confirmed cases.