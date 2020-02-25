EC announces schedule for two RS seats

The Election Commission of India has announced the biennial elections for the two Rajya Sabha seats that are falling vacant in April.

The two seats from the State are falling vacant as the term of the sitting members K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao and Garikapati Mohana Rao will expire on April 9. Accordingly, notification for the biennial election would be issued on March 6 and the last date of filing nominations would be March 13. The scrutiny of the nominations would be held on March 16 and March 18 would be the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

Election for the two seats would be held on March 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and counting of the votes would be taken up at 5 p.m. the same day. The election process should be completed in all respects before March 30, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said in a press release. The EC directed that for the purpose of marking preferences on the ballot paper, integrated violet colour sketch pens of pre-fixed specification should be used and no other pen should, under any circumstances, be used for the election, the release added.