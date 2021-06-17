Eatala’s Huzurabad visit creates tension

Supporters raise slogans as ex-Minister, MLA’s vehicles come face to face

Tension prevailed at Katrapalli in Huzurabad when the supporters of former Minister Eatala Rajender and MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy raised high-decibel slogans in support of their leaders as the vehicles carrying the two leaders came face to face on Thursday.

Mr. Rajender was on his maiden visit to Huzurabad after resigning from the Assembly and the TRS party and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Mr. Reddy was also touring the constituency at the same time. As their vehicles came face to face at Katrapalli, their supporters raised loud slogans creating some tense moments. The sloganeering continued for sometime even as the police tried to move the two leaders away fearing that tempers may rise in the sloganeering leading to some violence. However, it ended peacefully.

The Former Minister got a rousing reception on his way to Huzurabad and also in the town with hundreds of his followers and BJP activists turning up. He was accompanied by Raghunandan Rao, MLA and former MP, Vivek Venkataswamy. He will stay in Huzurabad for four days where he is expected to visit some villages and also interact with his followers and the BJP cadre.

The former Minister resigned from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and also the State Legislature after the government filed cases against him alleging illegal acquisition of assignment lands. Mr. Rajender, however, accused the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of running a dictatorial government snatching powers from all the Ministers. He said KCR targeted him as he believed in self-respect.