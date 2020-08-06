Eatala for counselling of coronavirus patients

Health Minister Eatala Rajender has directed all district collectors to regularly monitor COVID patients in home isolation by providing them proper counselling with doctors.
Collectors should ensure that patients get proper medical care as this would go a long way in instilling confidence in them. They should also seek suggestions from district ministers while extending treatment to coronavirus patients, he said.
The Minister, accompanied by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, conducted a video conference with collectors, medical and health officers and hospital superintendents on COVID management in districts on Thursday.
The Chief Secretary underlined the need to test all those who come for testing after being enrolled in the app. People testing positive should be counselled along with the medical kit.
The district collectors were asked to furnish proposals for new testing centres, details of vacancies of medical staff for treatment of coronavirus and proposals received from private hospitals seeking permission to declare them as designated COVID hospitals.
Information was also sought for proposals for extension of oxygen supply to all the beds in district hospitals, area hospitals and those attached to medical colleges across the State.
They should submit pending bills related to COVID in prescribed format besides preparing a circular on medicines provided to patients in home isolation and issuing guidelines for treatment protocol, the Minister said.
