HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dummugudem police step up ‘anti-Maoist campaign’ in Gutti Koya hamlets

Police paste stickers with phone numbers to contact for giving information on Maoists

June 26, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

The Dummugudem police have stepped up ’anti-Maoist’ campaign in the far-flung areas of the mandal located in proximity to the Maoist hotbed of Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar division.

A police team led by Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj organised a meeting at Gadde Madugu, a Gutti Koya hamlet, as per the directions of Superintendent of Police G. Vineeth on Monday.

The police pasted stickers on the entrances of the thatched houses of Gutti Koya Adivasis.

The stickers captioned ‘Samacharam Maaku – Bahumathi Meeku’ contained the phone numbers of the district police with an appeal to people to provide information about Maoists, sources said.

Mr. Pankaj interacted with the local tribal people as part of the campaign.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.