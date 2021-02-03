Hyderabad

‘Drunk’ woman kills two-and-a-half-year-old son

A ‘drunk’ woman throttled her two-and-a-half-year-old son to death at Ramannaguda village in Chevella mandal of Ranga Reddy district following an argument with her father-in-law on Tuesday.

Chevella police said that on Tuesday afternoon, Dumsa Parmeshwari (22) picked up an argument with her paralysed father-in-law Venkataiah over his smoking habit. Around 5 p.m., she consumed toddy and alcohol and throttled Dhabush Kumar as she was angry with Venkataiah, police said.

She got married to Dumsa Shiva Kumar five year ago and the couple has two children. Their daughter is about four years.

