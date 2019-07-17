DOST special phase registration opens today

Telangana State Council of Higher Education has announced Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) special phase registrations and web options from Wednesday.

DOST Convenor Prof R.Limbadri in a statement issued here said for the benefit of students of TS-BIE Advanced Supplementary and those, who could not register, the special phase has been scheduled.

The special phase registration and web options would start on Wednesday on DOST website https://dost.cgg.gov.in with a free of ₹400.

The students, who cleared the TS-BIE Advanced Supplementary examination this year and those who could register on DOST can aply.

Students who registered but could not exercise their web options and those who registered but could not get seat due to insufficient web options are eligible. Those who confirmed in the college by giving the CCOTP can also exercise web options of earlier recent phase without editing/update.

Fresh registrations will be accepted till July 21 and the last date for web options is July 22, Prof Limbadri said adding that verification of the special category certificates will be done on July 20. This will be followed by seat allotment process on July 26, online self-reporting by students and reporting to colleges between July 26 and 29.