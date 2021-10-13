DMA suspends assistant engineer

₹ 5 lakh ex gratia announced for kin of two dead workers

Director of Municipal Administration N. Satyanarayana has ordered the suspension of assistant engineer S. Narasimha with immediate effect and until further orders for his “failure to take precautionary safety measures” during a drain work in the Shadnagar municipality, which has resulted in the death of two workers on Monday.

Municipal Commissioner D. Lavanya has also been suspended due to the incident where the two workers — E. Krishnaiah (33) and B. Srinivas (35), both residents of Upparaguda village of Chinchod gram panchayat of Farooqnagar mandal died while engaged in underground drainage work at Chantanpall village of the municipality.

Ranga Reddy district Collector and Magistrate D. Amoy Kumar has already announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the family members of the deceased, according to the orders issued.