Diabetes does not discriminate, just like Article 14, said former CJI N. V. Ramana

Published - May 26, 2024 07:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

“Just as Article 14 of the Indian Constitution rejects any form of discrimination based on caste, race, religion, place of birth, or sex, diabetes also does not discriminate based on these factors,” said former Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana while speaking at the Diabetes Expo in Hyderabad on Sunday.

N. V. Ramana cited several studies highlighting the diabetes burden in India. “The most important need for the country right now is education on diabetes, which is crucial not only for patients but also for their family members. Additionally, preventing the disease is vital. Central and state governments should increase access to affordable healthcare, prevent quacks and combat false claims that diabetes can be reversed without medication, which is a significant threat. Subsidising essential medicines while ensuring quality checks is necessary. Lastly, policymakers should not always be bureaucrats; the government should ensure the participation of doctors,” he said.

The expo, organised by Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre (DMDSC), saw thousands of participants engaging with experts in diabetes management, diet and fitness activities. “The expo is a testament to our commitment to combating diabetes and its complications. Doctors from all seven DMDSC centres in Hyderabad provided demonstrations and sessions, offering practical insights into living a diabetes-friendly life,” said Dr. V. Mohan, Chairman of DMDSC.

Telangana / Hyderabad / diabetes / health / healthcare policy

