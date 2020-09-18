Hyderabad

DGOS visits AOC Centre

Director-General Ordnance Services Lt. Gen. Dalip Sigh reviewing the ‘Samman Guard’ at AOC Centre in Secunderabad on Friday.

Director-General Ordnance Services (DGOS) and Senior Colonel Commandant Army Ordnance Corps Lt. Gen. Dalip Singh visited AOC Centre, Secunderabad, on Friday. The General Officer was presented with ‘Samman Guard’ and he paid homage to the martyrs at the War Memorial of AOC Centre in a solemn ceremony.

The DGOS held a ‘Sainik Sammelan’ and conveyed his deep appreciation for the high level of proficiency, professionalism and devotion to duty by all ranks of AOC. The General Officer who was on a farewell visit to AOC Centre is superannuating this month-end after putting in 39 years of distinguished service. He had commanded the AOC Centre between December 2013 and March 2016.

