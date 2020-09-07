Dentist held for raping niece

She had come to city for higher studies

A dentist was arrested by the Petbasheerabad police on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting his niece in his house at Suchitra.

According to police, the 20-year-old victim, a native of Visakhapatnam, came to Hyderabad for higher studies, and initially stayed with her uncle’s family. “She stayed in the doctor’s house for two months and subsequently moved to a rented accommodation nearby,” inspector S. Ramesh said.

He said that the accused threatened the girl and had been sexually assaulting her for quite a long time. “Even after she moved out of his house, the dentist used to call her to his home when he was alone and took undue advantage,” the officer said.

However, it came to light only on Saturday when the girl approached police and lodged a complaint. She is his brother’s daughter.

Her statement was recorded and she was later sent for medical examination.