Demand to reinstate field assistants

President of National Backward Classes Welfare Association R. Krishnaiah has demanded that the State govt. take back all the field assistants engaged in implementation Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) who were removed by the State Government 20 months back.

Speaking at a dharna organised by TS Field Assistants Joint Action Committee here, he said the State govt. removed over 7,650 fields assistants without citing any reason 20 months back and 56 of them had died during the period out of agony of not being able to take care of their families.

Although they had gone on strike in support of their judicious demands, they had withdrawn the protest later keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the government had removed them with an attitude of vengeance, Mr. Krishnaiah said.

Of the removed field assistants, 2,300 candidates belong to BC communities selected in the open category and under reservation, 3,200 belong to SC communities and 1,800 belong to ST communities. Krupakar, Venkat, Nikhil, Ramachandraiah and others of the joint action committee were present on the occasion.