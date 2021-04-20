Death toll reaches 7 in Shamshabad road accident

With the death of another person, the toll in Sunday’s Shamshabad road accident rose to seven on Monday.

The victim, Bhoodan (25), a brick kiln worker from Odisha, succumbed to injuries at a private hospital.

Police said that the lorry driver suddenly swerved to the left to avoid hitting a car coming in the opposite direction.

The car, which was at fault, was driven by Cyberabad police constable, Giri, allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Giri worked at Madhapur police station and was going towards Shamshabad.

Giri along with home guard Sangameshwar and their friend Mallesh, went to Yadadri for darshan, and while returning, they consumed alcohol in a layout near Shamshabad, and were going back home when the accident took place around 5.40 p.m.

Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy said that soon after the accident, the trio fled from the spot, but were caught in the midnight.

While Sangameshwar’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was 150 mg/100ml, Mallesh’s was over 100 mg/100 ml.

“By the time Giri was caught, his BAC level was negative, so his blood samples were collected and are sent to the forensic laboratory for examination,” he said.