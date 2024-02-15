Dacoits loot ₹20 lakh worth jewellery in broad daylight

February 15, 2024 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A jewellery store in-charge was attacked and jewellery estimated to be worth ₹20 lakh was robbed by three unidentified men in broad daylight in Chaderghat police limits in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

A CCTV footage from inside the store showed that the robbery was the handiwork of three men. While a man in a baseball cap and a surgical mask first entered the store as a customer, the second, taller, wearing a similar cap and a bandana walked in forcefully with an empty woven bag and a knife.

He soon climbed the chair in front of the cash counter and started to attack the man. A third man wearing a helmet walked in, jumped and joined the second man on the display side. While the first man stood aside and watched, the other two filled the bag with the trays of jewellery. And all the three left the store in less than two minutes.

According to Mr. Mahmood of Kiswah Jewellers at Akbarbagh, the incident took place around 1.15 p.m., when his son was alone handling the store. He said the store had both precious stones and gold ornaments, and preliminarily the loot was estimated to be about ₹20 lakh.

According to him, as told by his son, the robbers’ language did not sound to be local. The victim suffered injuries on the hands and neck and was said to be stable.

A police and a CLUES team swung into action and collected fingerprints, CCTV footage on the exit route, and vehicle details of the robbers. A case was registered.