GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dacoits loot ₹20 lakh worth jewellery in broad daylight

February 15, 2024 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A jewellery store in-charge was attacked and jewellery estimated to be worth ₹20 lakh was robbed by three unidentified men in broad daylight in Chaderghat police limits in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

A CCTV footage from inside the store showed that the robbery was the handiwork of three men. While a man in a baseball cap and a surgical mask first entered the store as a customer, the second, taller, wearing a similar cap and a bandana walked in forcefully with an empty woven bag and a knife.

He soon climbed the chair in front of the cash counter and started to attack the man. A third man wearing a helmet walked in, jumped and joined the second man on the display side. While the first man stood aside and watched, the other two filled the bag with the trays of jewellery. And all the three left the store in less than two minutes.

According to Mr. Mahmood of Kiswah Jewellers at Akbarbagh, the incident took place around 1.15 p.m., when his son was alone handling the store. He said the store had both precious stones and gold ornaments, and preliminarily the loot was estimated to be about ₹20 lakh.

According to him, as told by his son, the robbers’ language did not sound to be local. The victim suffered injuries on the hands and neck and was said to be stable.

A police and a CLUES team swung into action and collected fingerprints, CCTV footage on the exit route, and vehicle details of the robbers. A case was registered.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.