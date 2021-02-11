Cyient, eolos form partnership

IT firm Cyient and Berlin-based industrial consultancy and investment firm eolos have formed a strategic partnership to co-develop an engineering practice to support industries transition toward greater sustainability.

The engineering practice will address needs of industries facing the most stringent changes in their standards and regulations by offering solutions for traceability, material engineering (reduction, re-use, and regeneration), obsolescence management and supply chain (including packaging, disposal, and waste management). The primary focus will be on the rail, automotive, aerospace and med-tech industries.

Both entities see this as a timely partnership as companies increasingly look to reduce their carbon footprint and industries start to see business viability in having more sustainable practices across the value chain, a release from Cyient said.