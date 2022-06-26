Cyclists hit the streets campaigning against drug abuse

Warangal Police organise cyclothon to mark International Day against Drug Abuse

Renowned cyclist Rahul Mishra performs an amazing cycling feat during the cyclothon organised by the Warangal Police Commissionerate on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Scores of cycling enthusiasts, fitness freaks and people from various walks of life pedalled their way through the main thoroughfares of the city as part of a cyclothon organised by the Warangal Police Commissionerate to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Sunday.

The cyclothon was kicked off at the Police Commissionerate office and culminated at the same place after covering major landmarks in the historic city.

Amid cloudy weather, the cyclists hit the streets with unbridled excitement, spreading the message of creating a healthy society free of drug abuse along the route.

Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao, Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Warangal Collector B Gopi, Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi, renowned cyclist Rahul Mishra, noted table tennis player Naina Jaiswal and Bollywood actor Nakul Roshan were among those who took part in the cyclothon. Rahul Mishra performed some amazing cycling feats en route the cyclothon, leaving those lined up on either side of the main streets to welcome the participants of the cycling event, spellbound.

The cyclothon saw enthusiastic participation of denizens of the heritage city originally called ‘Orugallu’ with the participants spreading the message of achieving a world free of drug abuse and in turn highlighting the multifarious advantages of cycling such as health and environmental benefits.

In Karimnagar, Collector R V Karnan flagged off an awareness rally to raise awareness against drug abuse and illicit trafficking on Sunday.

A cycle rally was organised from Mayuri centre to Lakaram tank bund in Khammam to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Khammam Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier and others took part in the cycle rally.