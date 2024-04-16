GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cyberabad police issues restrictions on stopping vehicles on Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge 

April 16, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Madhapur Deputy Commissioner of police (DCP) Vineeth. G issued a notification announcing restrictions on movement of people, and stopping vehicles on Durgam Cheruvu bridge in Hyderabad effective from April 16, 2024.

| Photo Credit: By Arrangement

 

Following the gruesome car accident at Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad last week that killed one and left another severely injured, Cyberabad police has issued regulatory measures with on movement of people and stopping vehicles on the bridge effect from April 16, 2024.  

As per the notification, stopping vehicles in the middle of the bridge for photographs or sitting or standing on the railing or roaming on the bridge other than footpath is strictly prohibited.  

In case of violation, cases will be registered under the section 76 (Contravention of rules and orders issued under this Act)  of the Hyderabad City Police Act 1348, Cyberabad Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr. Vineeth G said.  

