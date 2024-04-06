Man taking selfie on Durgam Cheruvu bridge killed in hit-and-run case 

April 06, 2024 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

An SUV driver was booked for running over two men taking selfies at the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad late on Friday night. One of them succumbed to injuries in the wee hours of Saturday. S. Anil Kumar, 27 and K. Ajay, 25, both residents of Yousufguda were taking selfies on the Cable Bridge when a fast-moving SUV going towards Jubilee Hills ran over them. Driver of the vehicle is absconding.

The two were immediately moved to a private hospital in Madhapur where Anil succumbed to injuries around 3.30 am on Saturday. Ajay sustained injuries in his his mouth and legs, and was discharged after treatment.

The Madhapur police has booked the driver under Sections 304A (Causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by endangering human life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following a complaint by Anil’s brother-in-law Gundapally Sunil Kumar. Efforts are on to trace and nab the unknown driver who fled the spot.