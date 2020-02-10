Curtains come down on BITS social fest

The eighth edition of Ignite, the annual social fest of Nirmaan Organisation of BITS Pilani-Hyderabad Campus, which saw participation of children from schools and orphanages, concluded on Sunday.

A star-gazing session for students of classes 1-3 was conducted where the tots got to observe stars and the moon in the sky.

Further, various interactive sports activities and a self-defence workshop were organised to empower the kids and make them feel protected in adverse situations.

A health check-up was undertaken for the girls of higher classes where the importance of personal hygiene and health problems associated with low blood levels and anaemia were discussed.

A public speaking workshop was organised for class 9-10 students while a life skills and poster making workshop was held for those from senior classes.

The fest got under way on Friday and was presided over by G.Sundar (director), Suman Kapur (faculty) and B.V. Pattibhiram, who was the guest of honour.