Hyderabad

CSIR-IICT signs pact with Carbanio

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Carbanio, a business to business chemical market place, to work together for anti-COVID-19 solutions.

The research and development work at IICT on re-purposing of drugs such as Favipiravir, Remdesivir and Hydroxychloroquine as solutions in collaboration with pharmaceutical companies was facilitated with unhindered supply chain of raw materials by Carbanio during the lockdown period, informed director S. Chandrasekhar.

The timely support extended by Carbanio, country’s leading B2B chemicals marketplace, founded by Rafi S in catering to the demand of all raw materials and the key building blocks as per custom requirements is of great help for the COVID-19 research, he explained.

Mr. Chandrasekhar stated that the institute scientists working on COVID-19 projects has realised the potential of digital platforms in quick chemicals sourcing, which is the key to meet the challenges of milestone deliverables of projects, and hence, there was a need to enhance the collaboration with Carbanio.

Carbanio has a strong customer base across the country and has been recognised by the Union Government’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. It has over 51 lacs (5.1 million) chemical products from sellers from all States and also offers unused chemicals for free to research institutions that quench the costs and help make R&D more affordable, he added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 10:32:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/csir-iict-signs-pact-with-carbanio/article31576839.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY