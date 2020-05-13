CSIR-IICT signs pact with Carbanio

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Carbanio, a business to business chemical market place, to work together for anti-COVID-19 solutions.

The research and development work at IICT on re-purposing of drugs such as Favipiravir, Remdesivir and Hydroxychloroquine as solutions in collaboration with pharmaceutical companies was facilitated with unhindered supply chain of raw materials by Carbanio during the lockdown period, informed director S. Chandrasekhar.

The timely support extended by Carbanio, country’s leading B2B chemicals marketplace, founded by Rafi S in catering to the demand of all raw materials and the key building blocks as per custom requirements is of great help for the COVID-19 research, he explained.

Mr. Chandrasekhar stated that the institute scientists working on COVID-19 projects has realised the potential of digital platforms in quick chemicals sourcing, which is the key to meet the challenges of milestone deliverables of projects, and hence, there was a need to enhance the collaboration with Carbanio.

Carbanio has a strong customer base across the country and has been recognised by the Union Government’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. It has over 51 lacs (5.1 million) chemical products from sellers from all States and also offers unused chemicals for free to research institutions that quench the costs and help make R&D more affordable, he added.