Hyderabad

Cruelty to cattle: Collector seeks action

Collector M.V. Reddy on Monday ordered registration of cases against those responsible for Saturday’s shocking incident of cattle being tied to a boat and ferried across the Godavari perilously by some persons at Peddipalli in Charla mandal.

Taking a serious note of the cruel treatment meted out to cattle in that incident, a video of which has gone viral on social media on Saturday, the Collector asked the officials concerned to probe the matter thoroughly. He further asked the mandal level officials to seize the boat and book all those responsible for cruel treatment of cattle under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the IPC.

Several animal rights activists took to Twitter seeking stern action against the persons responsible for the cruel treatment of cattle.

