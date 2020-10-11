COVID tally up by 1,811 cases in Telangana

Tally crosses 2.10 lakh; nine more deaths take toll to 1,217

The COVID-19 positive cases continued to be in the the range of 1,800 to 1,900 for the third consecutive day on Friday as 1,811 were detected during the day. There were 1,891 cases the previous day and 1,896 on Wednesday.

Barring Tuesday when 2,154 cases were recorded, the total had dropped below 2,000 over the last eight days. It was on October 1 that cases in excess of 2,000, to be precise 2,008 on that day, that the downslide began and peaked on Tuesday only to dip again. With another nine COVID-related deaths, the total fatalities in the State have gone up to 1,217.

According to a bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare on the status of COVID-19 in Telangana as of 8 p.m. on October 9, the number of positive cases has gone up to 2,10,346. With 2,072 positive cases declared recovered/cured on Friday, the number of persons recovered from the infectious disease has gone up to 1,83,025.

The number of active cases as of 8 p.m. on October 9 were 26,104 including 21,551 in home and institutional isolation and 4,553 under treatment in the government and private hospitals. The fatality rate, according to officials, is 0.57% in Telangana as against 1.5% in the country and the recovery rate is 87.01% as against the national rate of 85.7%.

With 50,469 samples collected for COVID-19 screening on Friday, the number of tests conducted is 35,00,394. Of the samples collected on Friday, the results of 1,236 were awaited. As the testing of samples is steady with around 50,000 a day, the samples tested per million of population in the State has also crossed 94,000 (94,046).

The officials further stated that of the total samples collected and tested on Friday, 22,206 were of primary contacts of positive cases and 6,056 were secondary contacts. Of the 2,10,346 positive cases reported in the State till Friday night, 70% (1,47,242) were of asymptomatic individuals and 30% (63,104) were of symptomatic persons.