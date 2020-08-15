COVID rules, bad weather mar I-Day celebrations

Independence Day celebrations were muted across the undivided Nalgonda district, thanks to inclement weather and COVID-19 protocol.

The low-key affair was conducted at the respective integrated district collectorate complex premises of Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, as directed by the State government. It was also the first time that the district police office parade grounds remained empty for a national commemorative event.

State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy along with District Collector Prashant J. Patil and police superintendent A.V. Ranganath hoisted the flag at the Madhava Reddy Bhavan here. Mr. Reddy, in his speech, said Telangana, under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was achieving overall development, while welfare measures remained priority. He also assured that the State was doing the best in treating COVID-19 patients.

In Suryapet, Collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy welcomed Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy for the day’s celebrations. Alair legislator and government whip G. Sunitha took the guard of honour in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, at the Collectorate complex at Pagidipalli. After hoisting the flag with Collector Anita Ramachandran, she paid respects to Col. Bikkumala Santosh Babu, who was killed in the Indo-China border clashes in June this year.

“Leaders of the Independence movement and their aspirations should inspire us all to develop Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri. Within the next six months, all tanks, small and big water bodies will brim with waters from the Godavari,” added Ms. Sunitha

In Siddipet, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao unfurled the national flag at the Collectorate and addressed a limited gathering. Stating that farmers have heeded the advice on following regulated farming, he said they had cultivated paddy on about 2.1 lakh acres followed by cotton on 2.25 lakh acres and red gram on 41,000 acres. He also informed that 2.77 lakh farmers have benefited under Rythu Bandhu scheme and an amount of ₹302.17 crore has been transferred to 2.64 lakh farmers so far. Referring to Rythu Bima, he said bereaved families of 581 farmers were paid a total compensation of ₹29.05 crore.

Meanwhile, participating in celebrations at Sangareddy, COVID-recovered Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali urged the public to take all precautions against coronavirus. Stating that the cases were on the decline in Hyderabad and surging in districts, Mr Mahmood Ali said 200 beds are made available in the district headquarters. He has also congratulated two young innovators Vighneswar and Sangameswar who made weed remover and wheel-based sprayer, respectively.

At Medak, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasni Srinivas Yadav participated in the I-Day programme.

The Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project, which is designed to optimally harness the Godavari waters, will be completed by the year-end to provide Godavari waters to an ayacut of over 6 lakh acres in the old undivided Khammam district by I-Day 2021, said Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of 74th Independence Day at the Collectorate premises on Saturday. Zilla Parishad chairperson L. Kamalaraj, Collector R.V. Karnan, and select officials and invitees attended the I-Day ceremony held in compliance with COVID-19 protocol.

The Minister said SRLIP, which is under construction, will increase the irrigation cover and stabilise the existing ayacut in the Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts exponentially once completed.

Listing out various welfare and development schemes initiated by the State government in the past six years, he said Rythu Vedikas are being constructed in mission mode to strengthen infrastructure facilities for the benefit of farmers.

In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao hoisted the tricolour in Kothagudem. Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao and Collector M.V. Reddy were present.