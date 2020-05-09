COVID positive woman’s baby tests negative

The two-day old baby boy born to a COVID-19 positive patient at Gandhi Hospital, tested negative on Saturday.
Both the mother and child are admitted to different wards.
Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital M. Raja Rao said that a second test would also be conducted on the newborn.
This was the first case in Telangana where a COVID-19 woman delivered a baby.
After the birth, the newborn was admitted to the paediatric ward of the hospital. The mother continues to recover at the Obstetrics and Gynaecology department’s post operative ward for COVID-19 patients.
Associate professor at the department Anita Siddu said that the mother was safe. She does not have any co-morbidities.
