Hyderabad

COVID home isolation kits distributed

District Medical and Health Officer A. Kondal Rao on Tuesday started the distribution of home isolation kits to COVID-19 patients.

About 350 kits were handed over to the staff of primary health centres, through which the kits will be delivered to coronavirus-positive patients in their respective localities.

32 PHCs to be covered

Within two days, all the 32 primary health centres in the district will be handed over sufficient kits for distribution, officials said.

Meanwhile, officials informed that the district has also received 4,500 rapid antigen test kits for increased testing.

Printable version | Aug 12, 2020 8:10:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/covid-home-isolation-kits-distributed/article32331452.ece

