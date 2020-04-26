Containment zones become free zones in Karimnagar

The Trace, Test and Quarantine formula adopted by the district authorities is yielding good results with no COVID-19 case being reported in the district since April 16.

Following the development and with the breaking of the ‘Indonesian contact links’, the administration, which declared containment zones in Mukarampura, Kashmirgadda and other localities where the Indonesians had roamed, declared them as free zones and removed all the barricades around the residential areas on Friday.

The authorities declared free zones after conducting several rounds of medical check-ups. Even after declaring the free zone, there would be close surveillance by the Health department and police. However, there will be strict enforcement of lockdown and curfew in these free zones.

Incidentally, out of the 19 positive cases, including 14 from Karimnagar and five from Huzurabad town, 17 tested negative. Now, only two cases, Markaz returnees, are undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital.