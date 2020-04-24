‘Constable accused of assault punished’

The police constable accused of assaulting a bike rider in Waranparthy before the latter’s nine-year-old son was suspended, the police told the Telangana High Court.

Suspension of the constable of Wanaparthy town police station, Ashok Kumar, was eventually revoked. But he was further punished with postponement of increment for two years, the police said. This was stated in an affidavit filed before the HC over a letter (written by a lawyer and taken up as PIL petition), by the Additional Director General of Police (Organisations and Police Reforms) Rajeev Ratan.

While the bike rider Murali Krishna behaved inappropriately with the policemen on duty on April 1, the constable being member of a disciplined force acted in high-handed manner, the affidavit said. The policeman’s behaviour spoilt image of the police in the public.

In the petition it was alleged that six policemen beat up the bike rider after taking him to police station. The matter was inquired in the presence of the bike rider. “As per his statement no excesses were committed by any police officer in the police station,” the affidavit said.

A police team was on duty identifying traffic rule violators when the bike rider, with his son sitting pillion, was seen over-speeding. He was stopped. Verification revealed 13 e-challans of different traffic rule violations were pending against the bike rider. The traffic SI imposed another fine. Refusing to clear the amounts, the bike rider entered into an argument and tried to leave the place. He caught hold of the constable’s collar, abused him and slapped him, the affidavit said. A case was registered against the motorist.

In another PIL petition for security for medical staff, the HC directed the government to file an additional counter affidavit explaining details of measures taken for security of medical fraternity.