Congress leader spreading falsehood, allege TRS leaders

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has refuted the allegations of land encroachment made against the party’s working president K.T. Rama Rao by Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy and said there is no link to the farmhouse cited by the Congress leader and the land owned by Mr. Rao’s family.

Addressing a press conference, party legislators led by Government Whip Balka Suman, Shambhipur Raju, M. Srinivas Reddy and N. Laxman Rao and TRS secretary Gattu Ramachandra Rao here on Monday alleged that Mr. Revanth Reddy is trying to mislead people to cover up his encroachment of dalit’s land at Gopanpally village in the Cyberabad area.

Stating that Mr. Revanth Reddy is known for his blackmail politics all along his political career, the TRS leaders said he is resorting to mudslinging on Mr. Rama Rao by trying to sell misinformation. They said the extent of land cited by Mr. Revanth Reddy is in the public domain as Mr. Rama Rao had showed it in his election affidavit in 2014 itself. Mr. Rama Rao would keep visiting 8.09 acres land cited by Mr. Reddy and they (TRS leaders) too had visited it several times.

However, the said land had nothing to with the farmhouse showed by Mr. Revanth Reddy, they said adding that it was taken on lease by Mr. Rama Rao’s family four years ago. The 8.09 acres land registered in the name of Mr. Rama Rao’s wife is about 8 km away from the farmhouse, they pointed out. They demanded an unconditional apology from Mr. Reddy for resorting to mudslinging on the TRS working president.

The TRS leaders said the dramas being enacted by Mr. Revanth Reddy would be a futile effort to defame Mr. Rama Rao and the TRS government -- stating that people would not buy such cheap tactics being executed by the Congress leader to cover up his land encroachments. Further, they observed that Mr. Reddy had taken up ‘Patnam Gosa’ programme unable to forget his electoral defeat at the hands of Patnam Narender Reddy at Kodangal.

They stated that misdeeds of Mr. Revanth Reddy, which include land encroachments, are coming out one by one and he is trying to cover them up with counter-attack approach based on misinformation.