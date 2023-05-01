Confusion, chaos rule new Telangana Secretariat on Day 1

May 01, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Confusion prevailed at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, the government’s new seat of power, on Monday, a day after it was inaugurated by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Employees who reached the secretariat in time faced difficulties in entering the premises as there was no clarity on the entry point earmarked for them. Though higher-ups gave instructions allowing employees to enter from the northeast and northwest entrance gates, the security personnel stationed them redirected them to the other side.

The confusion was said to be a result of the decision to hand over the secretariat security to the Telangana State Special Police instead of the special protection force which hitherto managed the security affairs.

Coupled with this was the delay in putting in place the communication network. Employees complained that internet connectivity was not provided in some departments while landline phones were yet to be installed in some others. “Systems for secretary and above rank officers have been streamlined and are functioning effectively. But lower-level officials are facing difficulties in accessing files due to no network connectivity,” an employee said.

Ministers and senior officials were, however, said to be happy with the provisions at the new complex and several Ministers held meetings relating to progress of works in their respective departments.

Meanwhile, Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao visited the iconic building on Monday. He entered the building through the east main gate and went to the Yagashala where Sudarshan Yagam was performed on Sunday and participated in the special puja performed by Vedic scholars. He reached his chambers on the sixth floor and personally visited the offices of his secretaries, additional secretaries and public relations officers, and enquired about the furniture and other arrangements.

Walking through the corridors of the sixth floor, the CM discussed various issues with officials and returned to his chambers to meet the public representatives who called on him.