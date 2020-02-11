Conclave on energy efficiency begins

A three-day biennial conclave ‘Energise 2020: Energy Innovation for a Sustainable Economy’ of the Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE) got under way in the city on Tuesday.

Union Coal Secretary Anil Kumar Jain, addressing the conclave, focussed on how energy efficiency now was well adopted in India’s energy strategy. Energy efficiency remained an important aspect even in the backdrop of growing emphasis of India on harnessing renewable energy.

The senior official also underscored the need for more information sharing with regard to energy efficiency initiatives in the industrial sphere. While data was available on the opportunities available and the work undertaken in other segments on the energy efficiency front, there was little data available in the public domain with regard to the work in the industrial space.

A release by the AEEE said India's energy demand was expected to double by 2030 and in achieving India’s development ambitions, energy efficiency played a pivotal role. The AEEE was working to create a robust eco-system of energy efficiency professionals grounded in sound research and analysis which would benefit both policy makers and business leaders alike.

British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Andrew Fleming and chairperson of AEEE Upendra Bhatt participated in the inaugural session.