HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Computer lab set up at BC welfare residential college for girls in Keesara  

August 18, 2023 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

KIMS Foundation & Research Center (KFRC), a charitable trust of KIMS Hospitals, has set up a computer lab at Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Telangana BC Welfare Residential College (Girls), Keesara.

Confederation of Indian Industry- Telangana facilitated the project. The computer lab will be useful for 700 girl students pursuing graduation, CII-TS said in a release on Thursday. KFRC chairman V. Bhujang Rao, MJPTBCWREIS Secretary Mallaiah Bhattu and CII-TS CSR and Sustainability Panel co-convenor V.Prabhakar inaugurated the lab.

Mr. Rao and Mr. Prabhakar urged the students to make use of the facility. Thanking KFRC and CII-TS for establishing the computer lab, Mr. Bhattu said many students from BC Welfare colleges have got selected for NEET and JEE. He also urged more corporates to come forward to provide required facilities at the government educational institutions.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.