Computer lab set up at BC welfare residential college for girls in Keesara  

August 18, 2023 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

KIMS Foundation & Research Center (KFRC), a charitable trust of KIMS Hospitals, has set up a computer lab at Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Telangana BC Welfare Residential College (Girls), Keesara.

Confederation of Indian Industry- Telangana facilitated the project. The computer lab will be useful for 700 girl students pursuing graduation, CII-TS said in a release on Thursday. KFRC chairman V. Bhujang Rao, MJPTBCWREIS Secretary Mallaiah Bhattu and CII-TS CSR and Sustainability Panel co-convenor V.Prabhakar inaugurated the lab.

Mr. Rao and Mr. Prabhakar urged the students to make use of the facility. Thanking KFRC and CII-TS for establishing the computer lab, Mr. Bhattu said many students from BC Welfare colleges have got selected for NEET and JEE. He also urged more corporates to come forward to provide required facilities at the government educational institutions.