Complete plantation by month-end: Minister

Minister for Environment and Forests A. Indrakaran Reddy expressed satisfaction at the progress of Haritha Haram plantation works and directed the officials to complete the targeted plantations by the end of the month.
For a target of 29.86 crore saplings set for sixth phase of the programme, so far 19.58 crore had been planted, Mr. Indrakaran Reddy said, while addressing a video conference with respective district collectors on Thursday.
Analysing district-wise targets and achievements, the Minister asked the officials to ensure geo-tagging of each plant, and to prepare calendar year plan for coming two years.
Commending the role of sarpanches and other people’s representatives, Mr. Indrakaran Reddy said their commitment had led to improved greenery in villages through nature parks. More forests should be developed on the Yadadri model and memoral parks, with coordination of Forest department officials.
Even while cautioning that mandatory 85% survival rate was inviolable, the Minister asked the officials to focus on improvement of greenery rather than count.
Special Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, PCCF and Head of Forest Force R. Sobha, and PCCF R. M. Dobrial attended the video conference.
