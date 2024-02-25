GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Competitions held ahead of National Science Day

February 25, 2024 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A. Akshitha, a student of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Ramagiri in Peddapalli district, bagged the first prize in a painting competition organised in connection with the upcoming National Science Day celebrations.

The Telangana State Council of Science and Technology and the Environment Protection Training and Research Institute jointly held the competitions in painting, poetry, singing and elocution on the theme of ‘Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat’ and related sub-themes.

The competitions were sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment). The district-level competitions were organised in all the 33 districts in association with the School Education department. The jury selected 20 winners, out of 396 nominations received under four categories.

The students who bagged the first prize in other categories include Samaira Fathima of St. Joseph Convent High School (U), Adilabad district, (poetry); Bujjamma of MPUPS, Telair, Narayanpet district. (singing); and G. Spandana of MJPTSBCWREIS, Nekkonda, Warangal district, (elocution).

The prize distribution is scheduled at the Regional Science Centre, Warangal, on the occasion of National Science Day on February 28.

