Collectors to get time lines to dispose of land issues

Move to improve service delivery of land administration through Dharani and other instruments

The State government has resolved to set time lines for district collectors, who are entrusted with land administration issues, to deal with it in a systematic and time bound manner.

The Chief Commissioner of Land Administration issued a series of guidelines to district collectors for disposal of various issues, including revenue court cases by special tribunals, pending mutations (including sold out cases), registration of land in the name of companies/institutions/trusts, issuing Pattadar passbooks (PPBs) to NRIs without Aadhaar linkages. Detailed instructions have also been issued to the collectors relating to missing extents in PPBs, LTR cases, updation of prohibited properties, sadabainama applications and other land related matters.

The instructions follow the meeting of district collectors and senior officials convened by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on January 11, where much of the deliberations were centred on improving service delivery of land administration through Dharani and other instruments. Accordingly, district collectors were made solely responsible for disposal of these matters and they should clear all the land matters with nothing pending.

The collectors were instructed to adhere to the time lines fixed for disposing of each of these subjects and should electronically record all the orders passed for resolving the land related issues. The CCLA had also circulated specified formats through which applications could be made in Dharani portal for ensuring that the cases are disposed of speedily without scope for any delay.

According to the latest instructions, the special tribunal should dispose revenue cases within 30 days and the same deadline has been set for the disposal of cases pertaining to LTR lands. A time limit of one week has been set for disposal of cases pertaining to pending mutations, registration of land in the name of companies/institutions/trusts, registrations for NRIs without Aadhaar linkage, missing extents in PPBs and updation of prohibited properties.

The circular said there were cases where registrations took place in respect of certain agricultural land, but mutations had not been done in favour of purchasers and procedure had been specified for disposal of such cases. Accordingly, the purchaser should make an application on Dharani portal in the prescribed format furnishing all the details of the seller and the registered documents through which he acquired the land.

The application would be transferred to the collector’s login and the system would make available summary table containing the comparison of applicant’s claim, details as per registration records and details as per the ROR (record of rights). The collector should verify the applicant’s claim with reference to the registered documents as well as the ROR. In case, there was a single and direct sale by the existing Pattadar to the applicant and a clear case, the collector should approve the claim.

In the event of multiple registered documents for the same land, the collector should cause further inquiry as may be necessary to verify the case. This would be followed by an SMS sent to the applicant by the system on approval/rejection and the applicant should book the slot based on the SMS received. Likewise, the procedure that should be adopted in other cases too had been prescribed in detail in the circular.