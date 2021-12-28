CoE for Genomics Guided Pandemic Prevention at CCMB

SBI Foundation donates ₹9.94 cr to CCMB to set up Centre of Excellences

The State Bank of India through the SBI Foundation has donated ₹9.94 crore to the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB).

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara on Monday handed over the cheque to CCMB Director Vinay Kumar Nandicoori and inaugurated the SBI Foundation Centre of Excellence for Genomics Guided Pandemic Prevention.

He said the Foundation is proud to be associated with CCMB in the setting up of the CoE to strengthen India’s genome sequencing capabilities and provide invaluable data for understanding COVID-19, thus enabling the country to make informed, data-driven decisions in facing the challenges posed by the pandemic. “From past experience we all have learnt that time is the essence when it comes to fighting this deadly virus that continues to ravage the world,” he said.

The CSR arm of SBI, the SBI Foundation, was launched in 2015 to carry out the corporate social responsibility activities of the bank as well as those of its subsidiaries. SBI deputy managing directors O. P. Mishra, R.Viswanathan and SBI Foundation MD Manjula Kalyanasundaram participated in the programme, a release from SBI Hyderabad Circle on Tuesday said.