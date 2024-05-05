GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cockroaches in ice-cream storage, fungal infected carrots found in popular eateries

May 05, 2024 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The task force team of the Food Safety Department inspected a restaurant and an ice-cream store in Himayathnagar and found numerous hygiene violations on Saturday.

At the Clove Vegetarian Fine Dine - The Platinum Hotels restaurant, expired products such as cheese, spices, sandwich bread, and brown sugar worth ₹5,844 were found and discarded. Live cockroaches were spotted in the ice-cream storage unit, while fungal-infected carrots and improperly stored cooked vegetable biryani were also found. Additionally, an unlabelled stock of 35 kilograms of chana dal was found - and the samples were taken for testing.

At the Cream Stone ice-cream outlet in Himayathnagar, the team discovered expired strawberry paste, improperly stored cans of pineapple titbits, besides cakes and pastries without ‘use-by’ dates. Unsanitary conditions, including open dustbins, were also observed, as per a release.

“Notices will be issued to both establishments, and adjudication cases will be filed as per the FSSAI Act,” said Commissioner of the Food Safety Department.

