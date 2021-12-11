Club raided for obscenity; two owners, 33 others booked

Two owners of Club Tollywood (previously Lisbon Pub) at Country Club, Begumpet, were apprehended by the Commissioner’s Task Force (West zone) in the late hours of Friday for allowing obscene dances.

Acting on a tip-off, the team raided the pub and found women dancing in an indecent manner, indulging in obscene and shady activities by creating nuisance to other people, Officer on Special Duty (Task Force) P Radha Kishan Rao said.

“The women were indulging in obscene acts with male customers in two separate rooms,” he said.

Apart from pub owners, N. Venu Gopal, 43, from Road No.2, Banjara Hills, and R. Sai Baradwaz, 30, from Housing Board Colony, Tarnaka, the police also apprehended 33 male customers and rescued nine women. They were handed over to Punjagutta police for further investigation.

Manager Ramu, a resident of Ramanthapur, is still at large.

Earlier in February, the team raided Lisbon Pub and apprehended 23 persons and rescued seven women. The same pub was raided in December 2019 and was found indulging in similar activities, Mr. Rao said.