‘Closed Urdu mediumschools will be reopened’

The Telangana State Minorities Commission in a statement on Saturday said the Department of School Education had given an assurance that 52 Urdu medium schools which were closed would be reopened soon.

The commission was dealing with a petition filed by Telangana Educational Development Foundation and Madaris Federation Education and Welfare Society. The office-bearers of these organisations had petitioned the commission informing it that these schools were closed on account of lack of basic facilities.

In response to the petition, the Department of School Education stated that steps would be taken to put an end to the practice of housing more than one school on the same premises. Students of Asif Nagar Urdu Medium School would be moved to a suitable place after removing an office of the Revenue department functioning on the school premises.

Apart from this, the commission dealt with as many as nine cases on Saturday including a case filed by a retired employee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation who sought recalculation of pension by implementing annual grade increments and PRCs from the year 1983. In another case, also of a retired GHMC employee, the commission heard arguments in which the complainant stated that he had not been receiving retirement benefits of the past seven years owing to a pending departmental inquiry.