CLAT-2022,’23 dates announced

Common Law Admission Test 2022 (CLAT-2022) will be held on May 8 while CLAT-2023 will be held on December 18, 2022 and this will be the first time that CLATS of two different years will be held in the same year.

This was decided at the Annual Executive Committee and the General Body Meeting of the Consortium of National Law Universities held on Sunday at NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad under the chairmanship of Prof. Faizan Mustafa. The Consortium further resolved to reduce the counselling fee from ₹ 50,000 to ₹ 30,000 for the general category candidates and ₹ 20,000 for ST, SC, OBC, BC, EWS, PWD and other reservation candidates.

In order to fully protect the privacy of candidates, the Consortium resolved to secure the consent of candidates prior to sharing any personal information with any University or any other third party.

The Consortium has also elected a new Executive Committee with Prof. Poonam Saxena, Vice-Chancellor, National Law University, Jodhpur taking over as President from the outgoing President Prof. Faizan Mustafa. Prof. Vijender Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur was elected as the vice-president and Prof. V.C. Vivekanandan, Vice-Chancellor, Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur was elected as CLAT Convenor, 2022, according to a statement from Prof. Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Secretary, Consortium of National Law Universities.