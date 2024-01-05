GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Govt allots 100 acre land of agri and horticulture varsities for construction of new High Court Building Complex

Orders to this effect issued by the Agriculture department

January 05, 2024 04:47 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

Telangana Government has issued orders allocating 100 acre land for the construction of the new High Court Complex.

The Government has allotted the land pertaining to the State Agriculture and Horticulture Universities located in Premavathipet and Budwel villages of Rajendranagar mandal in Rangareddy district for the purpose. The development follows the request made by the Law (Judicial) department and the High Court’s Registrar General for allotment of land for the construction of the High Court Building Complex.

Agriculture department secretary M. Raghunandan Rao said, in the orders, that the Rangareddy district collector and Chief Commissioner of Land Administration furnished the land availability report stating that 2,533 acres was allotted to the Agriculture University in the 1960s and the land was physically handed over to the Agriculture department during 1966. The views of the Agriculture and Horticulture Universities were also obtained on the allotment of land for the construction of the High Court subsequently.

The Revenue department concurred with the proposal made by the Rangareddy district collector and informed that necessary formalities of land allotment were completed. Accordingly, the Government had permitted the registrars of the Agriculture and Horticulture Universities to allot the land pertaining to the universities to the Law (Judicial) department. The Government had directed the Law secretary, Rangareddy district collector and Registrars of the Universities to take further action into the issue.

