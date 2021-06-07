Hyderabad

City firm launches anti-fungal drug

Drugmaker SP Accure Labs has launched Amphotericin-B Emulsion, which is indicated for the treatment of Mucormycosis. It is an alternative drug for the fungal infection that is also known as Black Fungus, a release said. Marketed under the SPAMP-E 50 brand by the Hyderabad-based pharma firm, the MRP of the product is ₹5,400 per injection.

An increase in number of people contracting Mucormycosis and the consequent demand for the drugs, used in the treatment, is a challenge the country has been grappling with for some weeks now. The release said Medihauxe Pharma, one of the largest distributors of life-saving drugs in the region, has been exclusively authorised to distribute the drug.

“Currently, we have 10,000 vials of the medicine in stock which is sufficient to treat around 1,000 patients,” Medihauxe managing director P.Girish Bhat said.

Meanwhile, another Hyderabad-based drugmaker, Celon Laboratories, which recently had announced the launch of Amphotericin B Emulsion said its product would be supplied in Telangana through Jaya Surgicals.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2021 10:52:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/city-firm-launches-anti-fungal-drug/article34754767.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY